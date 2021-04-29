Nelson, Mike, of St. Louis, Missouri, was born Sept. 8, 1961, in St. Louis, to Roy and Patricia (nee Kniepman) Nelson and entered into rest Monday, April 19, 2021, in Wildwood, Missouri, at the age of 59 years, 7 months and 11 days.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Christopher Roy (Lisa Syrewicz) Nelson.
He is survived by: his niece, Julia E. Nelson; his nephew, Jon C. (Dzana) Nelson; his grandniece, Ava Nelson; his grandnephew, Justin Nelson; along with numerous extended family and friends.
He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.