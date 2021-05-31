The list of area restaurants that shuttered due to the pandemic is a long one. From Eat-Rite Diner in St. Louis to Trailhead Brewing in St. Charles, from Cousin Hugo’s in Maplewood to Cusanelli’s in Lemay — many well-known landmark restaurants are history.
One popular survivor in downtown Kirkwood is Mike Duffy’s Pub & Grill, which also has locations in Richmond Heights and Town & Country. Mike Duffy said it hasn’t been easy negotiating all the obstacles presented by COVID-19. The restaurant has been through a lot since opening in Kirkwood 35 years ago, but the pandemic really threw a curve for customers, restaurant staff and management.
“We have always been a strictly regulated industry as far as sanitation, safety and health practices,” said Duffy. “We have followed all the guidelines put out by St. Louis County in regard to COVID-19. Our goal has always been to do everything we can to make sure every customer is comfortable. We cannot get back up to speed until all the various restrictions are lifted.”
Duffy’s does plan to get up to speed this summer, maintaining the restaurant’s past emphasis on good food, family fun, community spirit and a soft spot for first responders.
“‘Kids Eat Free Thursday’ was one of our biggest hits,” said Duffy. “We hope to get back to that soon. We always wanted to provide a space where the kids could come and have a fun time while mom and dad enjoyed a nice, relaxing dinner.”
Part of that tradition included Duffy walking around with rolls of quarters stuffed in his pockets so he could lead kids to the game room. With the kids busy stuffing those quarters in the machines, mom and dad could relax and talk.
In the era of COVID-19, Duffy adapted. Games had to be removed for safety reasons, but they will be replaced by craft activities managed by high school students. This offers some socially-distant fun while mom and dad can still have some one-on-one time.
Duffy’s Pizza Tradition
Duffy’s Pub & Grill opened in Kirkwood on St. Patrick’s Day weekend in 1986. He had not planned an Irish tie-in, but the timing and name surely worked.
The restaurant was packed. His wife Katie served tables that weekend and for years to come. She now works the Richmond Heights restaurant. Mike Duffy speaks of her glowingly as the best server in the world, and now his own children, Paul and Maggie, are also helping with his restaurants.
Duffy added pizza to the menu in 2001 when the nearby Kirkwood Domino’s pizza restaurant closed. He bought the enormous pizza ovens and started handing out slices of pizza after school to the kids parading by from the St. Peter’s elementary school.
He stood at the curb and passed out pizza to students who walked by every afternoon. He continued the legacy with school children and student athletes from Kirkwood High School, Mary Queen of Peace and more.
“To this day, my personal favorite is double pepperoni and tomatoes, and half jalapeño for my wife,” he said. “Our pizza is the best St. Louis pizza in town — extra crispy. Our customers will testify to that.”
Duffy’s pizza fans did not go cold turkey during the pandemic. There was plenty of curbside product being moved, especially on weekend nights.
Community Spirit
According to fellow Glendale resident and Duffy’s fan Pam Stevens, Mike Duffy has shown his community spirit time and time again in two major ways — by helping children with special needs and supporting emergency response personnel.
Firefighters are all in the family for Duffy. His dad was a fire captain in the city of St. Louis. His brother was a captain and his two nephews are currently captains in the city. He appreciates their work.
“We first started feeding police and firefighters when police officer Mike Flamion was shot in Ballwin in 2016,” noted Duffy. “We treat every policeman and firefighter whenever they come in. There is no specific night of the week.
“We are just thankful for all the work they do in keeping us safe,” added Duffy. “These people protect our business, employees and customers.”
Stevens, whose daughters worked for Mike Duffy’s Pub & Grill, has plenty of recollections and stories about Duffy’s work with children with special needs. He’s always had a place for them at the restaurant.
“There was Austin, and before Austin, there was Gracie,” recalled Stevens. “There are others. They are special young adults with special needs, and Mike and his team created jobs for them.
“Mike Duffy’s Pub & Grill trained and equipped them for some level of skilled independence and a new chapter in their work journeys,” Stevens added. “It’s a magical transition period for these hard workers. Not so easy, but always good.”
Giving kids a hand up, one at a time — Stevens said that’s what Mike Duffy does best. Of course, putting together a good double pepperoni pizza with tomatoes and half jalapeño comes in a very close second.