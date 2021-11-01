Sustainable protein startup Mighty Cricket recently received a $50,000 equity-free grant from Arch Grants. The company, founded by Sarah Schlafly of Des Peres, competed with hundreds and was one of 35 chosen.
“We are thrilled to receive this level of acceptance here in the Midwest,” said CEO Schlafly. “Historically, the heartland has lagged behind the east and west coasts in terms of food trends. Here is our chance to lead the nation and the world with food options that are better for ourselves and the planet.”
Mighty Cricket’s mission is to build a sustainable protein supply. According to the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, the world is projected to run out of natural resources to feed everyone on the planet by 2050. Mighty Cricket provides one solution to the problem — protein derived from bugs. The company introduces this sustainable protein source to consumers through products like protein powder.
“None of our products scream, ‘I’m eating a bug,’” said Schlafly. “That’s key to getting widespread acceptance. We’ve gained loyal customers who never dreamed of eating this protein source five minutes ago.”
Mighty Cricket’s protein requires 1800 times less water, uses 12 times less feed and emits 100x fewer carbon greenhouse gases than beef, pound for pound of protein. To learn more, visit MightyCricket.com.