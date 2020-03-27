As a middle-schooler myself, after reading the article “Book With Explicit Language to Stay in School Library,” I was appalled and hurt. I couldn’t believe that some parents wanted to go to the length of pulling a book out of the school library and the curriculum because it contained themes of “gender identity, race, social justice, hope and healing.”
All of the middle-schoolers I know are perfectly capable of dealing with those topics. If you’re a parent and your sole objection to the book is the fact that it contains profanity, I would like you to reconsider. Most kids of 13 or 14 are at least familiar with those words, regardless of what you might believe. Just because a character says a certain word in a book, that doesn’t mean your child will feel compelled to say it as well.
Lastly, it is the teacher’s responsibility to alert parents about what books kids might be reading in their class — it is not the district’s responsibility to pull a book out of the school library because you don’t agree with the topics. In conclusion, I would like to state that most middle-schoolers are more than capable of dealing with controversial topics, and if you shelter your child forever, they will be grossly unprepared for the real world.
Webster Groves