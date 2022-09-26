Middle Art, a new art exhibit featuring the works of four Webster Groves artists, is being hosted at the Missouri Baptist University campus through Oct. 31.
Webster Groves artists featured are Missy Castro, Suzy Oliver Frillman, Jen Hahn and Gretchen Lewis. Their works reflect ways that each of the artists have felt in the middle — the middle of her life, her career, her motherhood, her space.
Missy Castro, a graduate of the Washington University School of Fine Arts, is an abstract artist/illustrator who enjoys composing paintings with a mix of materials and techniques. Castro said she finds inspiration in the interaction between human, nature and machine.
“My works juxtapose personal narrative with the finite and infinite aspects of the world around us,” she said. “There are inherent relationships and similarities amongst the infinitesimally small to the ever-expanding aspects of our universe.”
Castro said she hopes viewers of her 11 pieces of artwork in the show tap into the archetypal and interconnected web of life, and walk away from her images with a different perception of the world.
Castro’s two- and three- dimensional artwork can be seen in video games such as “Dark Age of Camelot” and “Professional Bull Rider.” She is also the author and illustrator of the children’s book about good manners, “The Story of the Goops.”
Suzy Oliver Frillman is a painter born in Los Angeles who has 12 pieces in the new show. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Missouri State University, and her master’s degree in education at Webster University.
“I distinctly remember the excitement I felt at 5 years old of opening a new box of crayons — unused, colorful — and oh, the possibilities,” recalled Oliver Frillman, who lives in Webster Groves.
She said she takes inspiration from the natural world, shape repetitions and written words.
“The intersection of textural paint techniques, assemblage and abstraction are evidenced in my creations,” she said. “My paintings are a reflection of my inside world and the outside world.”
Jen Hahn is a painter and illustrator with a bachelor’s degree of fine arts from Webster University. Her current work features landscapes of the United States, particularly the Midwest.
Hahn has eight landscape paintings in the show at Missouri Baptist University.
“I like to document the light and atmosphere of the places I hike and travel with my family,” she said. “Painting a favorite place is kind of like visiting it again.”
Gretchen Lewis is a multi-dimensional artist who creates with watercolor, pen and ink, acrylic and collage. She has an associate’s degree in commercial art and advertising from St. Louis Community College-Meramec and a bachelor’s degree of fine arts from Fontbonne University. Lewis has 19 pieces in the show.
“My inspiration usually comes from places that I’ve traveled to — usually something really stands out to me and I immediately start thinking about what my painting would look like if I painted it,” she said.
Terri Adams, director of special events at Missouri Baptist University, said the Webster Groves artists collaborated to create four pieces solely for this exhibit based on the theme “window.”
She said the university offers the campus gallery on a complimentary basis for local artists to help promote the arts.
Located at the university’s Pillsbury Chapel & Dale Williams Fine Arts Center at 1 College Park Drive in Creve Coeur, art enthusiasts can visit the show daily between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. The show runs through Oct. 31. There is no admission fee. The Middle Art pieces are for purchase. For more information, visit mobap.edu.