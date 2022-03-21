I am supporting Brian Middendorf for the Webster Groves School District Board of Education. I have worked with Brian on a neighborhood project, and I have seen first-hand how he is open-minded, hard-working and caring. Brian is able to listen to different perspectives of a situation, respectfully give his opinion and then figure out solutions for improvement. I met Brian when he moved into my neighborhood 16 years ago. He is an involved father of four kids and a well-liked member of our community. I know he cares about seeing all students in the school district succeed.
When I found out about an issue in our neighborhood and needed help getting the word out, I knew I could contact Brian to help. He wasn’t afraid to roll up his sleeves, dig into the issues and work hard to make positive changes. He has demonstrated how he is an asset to our community, and I know that he would also be an asset to the Webster Groves School District Board of Education.
Julie Lambert
Warson Woods