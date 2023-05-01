Everywhere Michele Dunaway goes, she finds stories. Whether it’s meeting Daniel Radcliffe’s bodyguard outside of a theater or befriending a PR manager of the St. Louis Blues on an airplane, Dunaway finds herself exploring the world and meeting interesting characters along the way.
After writing her first manuscript on the computer of the family she nannied for in 2000, Michele Dunaway has published over 29 romance novels, selling over 1.7 million books globally. Currently, the Kirkwood native serves as president of the League of Romance Writers and has the final installment of her latest trilogy, “Love in the Valley,” coming out in May.
The 1983 Kirkwood High School graduate’s obsession with writing began at Mary Queen of Peace in the seventh grade. Her teacher posted a variety of photos on the wall and told students to choose a photo and write a story based on that alone. After 20-plus years of being a teacher herself, Dunaway now realizes it was just a time-killer to give her teacher time to grade, but it was just the spark she needed.
“I would always love it when the photos went up on the wall,” she said. “Just like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is so good.’”
In 2019, Dunaway returned to Kirkwood after living in Labadie, Missouri, to take a break from writing due to family events. Her decade-long break and change of scenery culminated in the setting for her return to romance novels and her latest trilogy: Beaumont.
Each book in the “Love in the Valley” trilogy takes place in Beaumont, a town in Missouri where love always has a second chance. She explained that the setting was made of a mash-up of different places and experiences: a friend with a Victorian B&B in St. Charles, Forest Park’s annual balloon race, time at Chandler Hill Winery.
It all started with hot air balloon enthusiasts Dunaway met through a friend from her days at Kirkwood High School. As a joke, they urged her to write a book about hot air balloons and innkeepers ... so she did. The name of the town is based on a real place in Missouri called Louis D. Beaumont Scout Reservation, a Scout ranch her friend frequents.
“She’s always at Beaumont and I’m just like, that’s what I’m going to name my town,” she said. “That’s kind of the inside joke. So now everyone knows my inside joke.”
The first book of the trilogy, “What Happens in the Air,” was released in January, marking Dunaway’s return to writing for Harlequin Enterprises, a division of Harper-Collins, and her first book in Harlequin’s Special Edition line. The book follows the second-chance romance of Shelby and Luke, who end up racing what Dunaway promised she would write about — hot air balloons.
But the first book didn’t get all of the stories, characters and settings out of Dunaway’s head. The second book of the trilogy, “All’s Fair in Love and Wine,” was released in March. The story follows Jack trying to win over Sierra (and her family’s winery) after breaking her heart as a teenager. This installment marked a major milestone Dunaway, clocking in as her 25th published novel with Harlequin Enterprises.
“I just love romance. That’s what I like to read, and that’s what I want to write,” Dunaway said. “I would rather sit and write. I do it in huge chunks. I like to write, I like to travel, I like to bake. Those are my hobbies. That’s what makes me happy.”
Writing in large chunks means the trilogy begins and ends in the span of less than six months, with the final installment, “Love’s Secret Ingredient,” to be released in late May. After her huge spurt of writing and publishing, she is taking time off and finishing up the chapter of her life spent telling the tales of romance in the valley of Beaumont.
Dunaway currently has a manuscript she described as “Ghost” meets “Dirty Dancing” floating around with editors, potentially available to readers soon. Until then, she’s taking time off from writing to continue teaching at Francis Howell High School, where she built an award-winning journalism program — consuming other’s stories instead of her own. While nothing is set in stone for the summer, she hopes to travel, enjoy her 40th reunion at Kirkwood High School and catch up on her favorite TV programs.
Inevitably, she’ll be back to writing after absorbing enough conversations and life stories from her travels.
“I mean, people talk in my head, I need to get them out,” she said.