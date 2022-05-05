Meckfessel, Michael Scott, passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 64, suddenly called home by our Lord, on Sunday, April 24, 2022.
Mike is survived by his beloved family. He was the dearest husband of Deborah (nee Schnitzius); devoted father and father-in-law to Julia, Timothy (Mary Beth), and Daniel (Emily); tender Gramps to Cedar, Rowan, Trey, and Vinny; loving brother, brother-in-law, and uncle to many.
Mike was a quiet man with an enormous heart and endless patience. Services will be held at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. There will be a visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, and a prayer service at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.