Webster Groves residents Michael and Kathy Silverman have received the 2022 Musco Give Back Award from the Missouri Parks and Recreation Association. The award is given to individuals who have made noteworthy contributions in serving underserved communities through parks and recreation services. The Silvermans designed and donated the funds for the renovation of Glen Park and hosted several musical events around Webster. Pictured, from left, are: Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Davis, Michael Silverman, daughter Hannah Silverman, Kathy Silverman and son Jack Silverman.