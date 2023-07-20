Madden, Michael J. “Mike” “Mick,” 89, passed Friday June 30, 2023, following a brief illness. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 27 years, Merrily (Hofmeister) Madden; children John (Meghan) Madden, Kathleen “Babe” (Andrew Waldman) Madden, and Martin (Meredith Jacoby) Madden; grandchildren Patrick, Maggie, Jacob, Lucas and Sylvia Madden, and Drew and Mick Waldman; sister-in-law, Sandra (Hofmeister) Geissler; step-sons Todd and Perry Shearer; over 30 beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; several honorary grandchildren; and many dear friends.
Born in West Virginia, the doted-on youngest of 12 siblings moved to St. Louis to attend St. Louis University after an education at Eymard Prep Seminary in Hyde Park, New York, and service in the Army as a radar technology specialist. After graduating, he taught English and history at Parks Aeronautical College, had a career as a Training Supervisor at New York Life, and was a devoted 22-year volunteer with SSM Hospice Services.
Mike was a poet, writer and lifelong amateur etymologist, poring over word origins, a well-worn Oxford dictionary at his side. He was a passionate reader of history and biographical tomes, and though a diehard classical music devotee, still found room in his heart for Willie Nelson. A natural engineer, he had an ongoing fascination for how anything worked, a reflection of his constant curiosity. He had the Irish gift of wit and storytelling, a long repertoire of jokes, and the perfect accents with which to tell them. He was a near-daily presence in the gym and on the hill watching sunsets at the Shrewsbury City Center.
Above all these interests, Mike was a devoted husband, family man and friend, keeping in regular touch with all he loved throughout all his many decades.
A Memorial Celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10:30 a.m. in The Sunset Room at the Shrewsbury City Center.