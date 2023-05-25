Meehan Jr., Michael J. (Jay) of St. Louis, Missouri, born January 23, 1932, in St. Louis, passed away peacefully, in his sleep on May 17, 2023.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Michael J. (Joe) Meehan and Mary, nee Bush; his wife of 63 years; Kathleen, nee Byrnes; and his sister, Mary Lou Gogel, nee Meehan.
Jay is survived by his five children, Michael J. (Megan) Meehan III, Timothy (Martha Valenta) Meehan, Daniel (Maria Wetzel) Meehan, Megan (Pat) Hannah, and Sean (Mary Helen) Meehan; 12 grandchildren, Michael J. Meehan IV, Mary Kathleen (Mike) Green, Thomas Conor Meehan, Darby (Nina) Meehan, Declan Meehan, Raymond Wetzel Meehan, Gus Wetzel Meehan, Joe Wetzel Meehan, Peter Wetzel Meehan, Matthew Hannah, Rory Meehan and Colin Meehan; and four great-grandchildren, Sophia, Hannah, Joe and Maggie Green.
Jay was a graduate of Northeast Missouri State College for his bachelor’s degree in education and Missouri University/Columbia for his master’s degree in industrial arts education. He taught junior high and high school for 40 years at Beaumont High School, the Missouri School for the Blind, and the Clayton School District, all in St. Louis.
Jay was in the Army during the Korean War, where he reached the rank of Sergeant. He was also very involved in outdoor education with the Clayton School District and with the Boy Scouts of America. The Boy Scouts awarded him their highest honor for adult scout leaders in 1980.
Jay was an adamant supporter of Irish American causes, advocating for Irish issues as well as assisting with local charities. He was a proud member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians for 63 years and served as a State Secretary. He also held numerous executive roles with the AOH Division II, including president. Jay was honored by his colleagues as a Lifetime Member of the Hibernians Division II earlier this year.
On Thursday, May 25, a private burial was held followed by a Mass at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church.
The family has designated the Missouri School for the Blind (msb.dese.mo.gov) for memorial contributions.