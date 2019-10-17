Gibbons, Michael “shuffled off this mortal coil” on Oct. 15, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Michael was the devoted husband of the late Folsta Sara Gibbons; dear father of Michael (Liz) Gibbons and Edie (Dan) Barnard; and loving grandfather of Danny (Cherisse) O’Neill, Meredith (Michael) Shadwick and Michael and Sara Barnard; great grandfather to Caroline Gayle O’Neill.
Michael was born in South Sudbury, Massachusetts (June 8, 1924) to John T. and Edith Gibbons. He grew up on the New England coast, where he and his brother, John, built and sailed boats. Mike’s family moved to Kirkwood in 1941, where he graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1942. That same year, he enlisted in the United States Army. Michael served his country in France, Belgium, and Germany, and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was wounded in action on March 1, 1945, and received a Purple Heart for his service.
Michael returned from the war to Kirkwood where he graduated from Washington University and St Louis University School of Law. He was married, raised his family and gained a reputation for serving the people of his adopted hometown. Most importantly, he was a friend to all. His impact on the lives of the people he met was more than he knew. He will be missed greatly.
Funeral service Tues., Oct. 22, 11 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 514 E. Argonne Dr. Visitation Monday, 3 – 7 p.m. at BOPP Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Grace Church, Kirkwood Kiwanis Club or Kirkwood YMCA.