Slazinik, Michael E. passed away Monday, April 26, 2021. He was the loving father of Chelsea Slazinik; best friend and former husband of Cheryl Slazinik; dear son of the late Donald and Rae Jean Slazinik; dear brother of Sandy (Steve) Meeks, Cindy (Chris) Dalton and the late Richard Slazinik and Donny Slazinik Jr.; dear uncle of Nicole (Caleb) Smith, Katy (Andy) Riva, Sarah Meeks, Matthew (Courtney) Meeks, Michael Meeks, Kelly (Alfredo) Jjion Dalton, Andrew Dalton and Hailey Slazinik; best friend and business partner of Tony Stippey; our dear nephew, great uncle, cousin and friend.
Mike was a longtime carrier for Webster-Kirkwood Times, Inc., having started delivery for the South County Times in 2011 and then the Webster-Kirkwood Times in 2014.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road, was Saturday, May 1. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation was Friday, April 30.