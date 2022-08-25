Turner, Michael Bruce, 63, of Webster Groves, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Michael was the cherished son of the late Lewis and Esther (nee Albrecht) Turner; loving father of Eric Robert Turner, the late Christie Lynn Turner and Douglas William Turner; lover and best friend of Kim Mendes; husband to the late Gina (nee Donas) Turner; former husband to Debra Lee Cookson; dear brother of John Turner, Patty (Jerry) Chollet and Holly Turner; and loving uncle, cousin, nephew and friend.
Services: visitation 8 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa, St. Louis, MO 63109. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Michael’s name may be made to the Missouri Botanical Garden. Please share memories at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com.