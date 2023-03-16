Vedova, Michael A. “Mick,” passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Marsha K. Vedova (nee Minnick); dear father of Alison and Jacob “Jack” Vedova; brother of Tonya (Rob) Witman and Christopher Vedova; son of Anthony and the late Carolyn Vedova; brother-in-law of Loretta Varney, Brent Minnick, Annette Jelus, Edward Minnick, David Minnick and Gary Minnick; and our dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Mick was born and raised in Ohio and relocated to St. Louis in 1998.
Funeral service Saturday, March 18, 10:30 a.m. at Jubilee Church, 10801 Sunset Office Drive, Sunset Hills, MO 63127. Interment private. Visitation Friday, March 17, 4 to 8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood. Memorials may be made to the Benevolence Fund at Jubilee Church. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.