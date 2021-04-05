The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) wants voters on April 6 to vote “Yes” on Prop Y. The measure would allow MSD to issue up to $500 million in bonds to fund Project Clear, a plan approved by the Metropolitan Sewer District in conjunction with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Missouri Coalition for the Environment in 2012.
Prop Y authorizes MSD to issue $500 million in bonds to fund the project and increase average monthly charges by an estimated 3.5% over 20-30 years. This option would maintain lower rates, but cost more overall.
A “No” vote would result in MSD using cash to pay for the project and increase average monthly charges by an estimated 15.4% in 2022, 17.1% in 2023, and 13% in 2024. MSD claims this option would result in higher rates during the project, but would cost less overall.
MSD also has five proposals on the April 6 ballot, Propositions 1 to 5, which represent 15 different changes in MSD’s charter. The full ballot language for each of the five propositions can be found on this page under “Ballot Box.”