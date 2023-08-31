The Metropolitan Orchestra of Saint Louis, which performs concerts in the Kirkwood and Webster Groves areas, has a new conductor and a concert on tap this weekend.
The nonprofit orchestra, which is one of the region’s leading professional and educational orchestras, has announced that Roger Kaza has been named as the new principal conductor. A free concert will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, in front of Kirkwood City Hall.
Currently principal horn of the Saint Louis Symphony, Kaza has been a regular guest conductor with many leading orchestras across the country, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony and Dallas Symphony. He also coaches and conducts the Saint Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra.
Kaza, who rejoined the Saint Louis Symphony in 2009 after 14 seasons with the Houston Symphony Orchestra, was selected from a pool of 15 candidates to be the principal conductor of the Metropolitan Orchestra of Saint Louis.
“Roger Kaza brings a rich history of conducting to the podium, and has directed more than 40 concerts with Houston Symphony musicians, performing in schools, homeless shelters and retirement homes,” said Kirkwood resident Art McDonnell, who serves as board president for the Metropolitan Orchestra of Saint Louis.
“He has a consummate knowledge of the orchestral repertoire and a demonstrated commitment to musical outreach,” McDonnell added. “We believe he is the ideal candidate to both serve and advance the artistic, educational and community goals of the Metropolitan Orchestra of Saint Louis.”
Kaza said he is honored to have been selected as principal conductor of the orchestra and is excited to work with the talented and dedicated musicians who take the stage for its concerts — both professionals and students.
“My vision, moving forward, is to enhance the high level of performance which the Metropolitan Orchestra of Saint Louis has demonstrated since its beginnings over a decade ago,” Kaza said. “In addition, my goal is to further develop the educational and mentoring collaboratives with music teachers and students, such as our ‘Sharing the Stand’ program, which pairs select student musicians with seasoned professionals to hone the students’ skills and performance opportunities.”
Kirkwood High School student Harry Falk had such an opportunity over the summer, studying the double bass with distinguished educator, conductor and fellow double-bassist Patrick Jackson.
Falk, who performs with the Kirkwood High School Symphonic Orchestra and with the Young People’s Symphonic Orchestra at the Webster University Community Music School, was selected to perform with the Metropolitan Orchestra of Saint Louis for three outdoor “pop-up” concerts. It was his first time performing with a professional orchestra.
“This is a great experience and it is showing me what is out there in the musical world,” Falk said. “It is challenging, and is helping grow my musical skills. It makes me excited to continue to pursue playing the double bass, and shows me that doing something that I love can be a profession in the future.”
Kaza’s commitment to the orchestra’s education initiatives like “Sharing the Stand” and his devotion to developing young musicians such as Falk are central to his vision for the Metropolitan Orchestra of Saint Louis.
Kaza is the third conductor to take the helm of the Metropolitan Orchestra of Saint Louis. He follows founding director Allen Carl Larson, and most recently, conductor Wendy Lea, who announced her retirement in the fall of 2022.
In a related move, Ed Jacobs has assumed the newly created position of associate principal conductor of the Metropolitan Orchestra of Saint Louis. He will have the responsibility of programming and conducting the free outdoor summer concerts, and will collaborate with Kaza to expand and implement the orchestra’s education and community engagement initiatives.
“I am very excited to work with Roger as we help move this orchestra into the future,” Jacobs said.
Established in 2012, the Metropolitan Orchestra of Saint Louis provides opportunities for area music professionals to hone their performance skills, mentoring student instrumentalists, vocational players and music teachers.
Upcoming Concerts
The Metropolitan Orchestra of Saint Louis will host the following concerts:
• “Music in Motion” — Sunday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. in front of Kirkwood City Hall, 139 S. Kirkwood Road. Free and open to the public. Ed Jacobs will be the conductor.
• Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World” — Sunday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 E. Adams Ave. This will be Kaza’s inaugural concert as principal conductor. Complete programming and ticket purchase details are available at moslmusic.org.
Story compiled by Times staff.