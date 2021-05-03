Metro Theater Company resumes live performances after a year of exclusively digital programming with an outdoor production of the global sensation, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show.” The production runs now through May 16, at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Avenue.
Performances will be Wednesdays through Sundays. Performance times are 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show” brings Eric Carle’s beautifully imaginative stories to life. Metro Theater Company presents the sensational event, with an all-St. Louis cast of performers, on an outdoor stage on the lawn at the brand new Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. Audiences will be seated on the gated lawn in socially distant pods sized to accommodate groups of two to eight people. A virtual streaming option is also available at metroplays.org.
“The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show” is a critically acclaimed production featuring a menagerie of more than 75 larger-than-life puppets. Friends from three other iconic Eric Carle picture books — “Brown Bear, Brown Bear,” “10 Little Rubber Ducks” and “The Very Lonely Firefly” — join the iconic caterpillar.
Metro Theater Company’s staging of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show”/“La Oruga Muy Hambrienta Espectáculo” is an English-Spanish bilingual production. Metro Theater Company Artistic Director Julia Flood directs “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show,” and the cast includes Jamie McKittrick, Hailey Medrano and Gaby Rodriguez.
Tickets & Pricing
Outdoor seating pods for the live performances are available for groups of two to eight, with pricing based on the number of people in each pod.
Online virtual streaming is $20. The video for the virtual streaming is from a performance filmed in April.
School groups can enjoy live performances or virtual field trips at discounted rates, with streaming tickets available for $7 or less and in-person tickets available for $10 per student.
Tickets for the live, outdoor performances and virtual streaming are now on sale and can be purchased at www.metroplays.org/hungrycaterpillar or by calling 314-325-9505.
Metro Theater Company is offering a three-day, pay-what-you-can viewing period through April 30 for both virtual streaming and in-person performances.