Tickets are now on sale for Metro Theater Company’s 2023-24 season, which celebrates the strength and power we find within ourselves through friendship, especially in those moments where it is tested.
What if the only way to help a friend was to break a promise? Sofia and Maddi are best friends, but when Sofia learns a secret about Maddi’s family, she’s faced with a difficult decision — to keep her promise or tell her parents about Maddi’s empty fridge. With humor and heart, “Maddi’s Fridge” will inspire conversations about honesty, sensitivity, empathy and helping others.
“Maddi’s Fridge” is a production available for in-school performances, with select free public performances on Sept. 16, and Oct. 1, 21 and 22.
“Eddie & Vinnie” runs Oct. 18 through Nov. 5 at the Grandel Theatre. Eddie is an unstoppable artist, and his best friend is a gecko. Together, the pair spend hours making intricate puzzles. But they’ll be solving worse puzzles in summer school if Eddie can’t get his grades up. To avoid this fate, Eddie teams up with the new girl for the dreaded end-of-year report. Will their presentation on MC Escher save his grades? “Eddie & Vinnie” reminds us all there’s more than one way to learn.
Also at the Grandel is “A Year with Frog & Toad,” running Feb. 7 through March 3, 2024. Hibernation is over, and it’s time to celebrate. Dive into the delight of Arnold Lobel’s award-winning books in this three-time Tony-nominated musical.
Don’t forget to visit Metro Theater Company in the Grand Center Arts District on Oct. 21 and 22 for the Fall Family Festival. Enjoy theater, books, music, visual art, crafts, circus arts and more — all for free!
To learn more, purchase tickets or make reservations, visit metroplays.org.