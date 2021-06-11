Bring a chair, relax and enjoy this year’s Metropolitan Orchestra of St. Louis Pop-Up Concerts series. All shows start at 7 p.m., with the exception of the Mowtown & More concert, which begins at 6 p.m.
• Strings, June 13, 598 N. Taylor Ave. in Kirkwood
• Strings, June 20, 2849 Laclede Station Road in Maplewood
• Band, June 27, Bompart and Lockwood in Webster Groves
• Band, July 3, 2849 Laclede Station Road in Maplewood
• Orchestra, July 11, First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood Parking Lot, 100 East Adams Ave. in Kirkwood
• Brass, July 25, 7510 Amherst Ave. in University City
• Brass, Aug. 1, 2849 Laclede Station Road in Maplewood
• MOSL Mowtown & More Concert, Aug. 29, Jaycee State at Frontier Park, 500 S. Riverside Drive in St. Charles