Bring a chair, relax and enjoy this year’s Metropolitan Orchestra of St. Louis Pop-Up Concerts series. All shows start at 7 p.m., with the exception of the Mowtown & More concert, which begins at 6 p.m.

•  Strings, June 13, 598 N. Taylor Ave. in Kirkwood

•  Strings, June 20, 2849 Laclede Station Road in Maplewood

•  Band, June 27, Bompart and Lockwood in Webster Groves

•  Band, July 3, 2849 Laclede Station Road in Maplewood

•  Orchestra, July 11, First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood Parking Lot, 100 East Adams Ave. in Kirkwood

•  Brass, July 25, 7510 Amherst Ave. in University City

•  Brass, Aug. 1, 2849 Laclede Station Road in Maplewood

•  MOSL Mowtown & More Concert, Aug. 29, Jaycee State at Frontier Park, 500 S. Riverside Drive in St. Charles