A Webster Groves business owner’s response to the hate crime that recently occurred on her property is love — and lots of it. Dozens of signs and more than a hundred small flags now adorn the area where a Progress Pride flag and a Save Trans Lives sign were burned last week.
Kelly Storck, a therapist who specializes in providing gender care to transgender and nonbinary clients, arrived at her office in the 7900 block of Big Bend Boulevard on Tuesday, Aug. 29, to find the Progress Pride flag in front of her practice had been burned. The flag, which celebrates the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community and calls for a more inclusive society, “went up in flames,” Storck said, adding that a Save Trans Lives sign that was staked in the ground had been taken.
The incident, designated a hate crime by the Webster Groves Police Department, was one of three such incidents that occurred during the late night and early morning hours of Aug. 28 and 29.
The others included the burning of a Black Lives Matter sign in the yard of a home in the 200 block of North Bompart Avenue, and the burning of a second Black Lives Matter sign that was against the pillar of a church in the 300 block of Summit Avenue. Cpt. Stephen Spear of the Webster Groves Police Department said as of Sept. 6 the incidents are still under investigation, but there are currently no actionable leads.
Storck noted that on Aug. 28, the Missouri governor signed a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors.
“I don’t know if it (the hate crime) was related to that, what the intention was or if there was even one at all, but the medical ban (on gender-affirming care) for transgender youth went into effect that same day,” she said.
Regardless of who did it or why, Storck responded by taking to social media in a call for community support. Friends, neighbors and strangers showed up in force, with signs and flags of all kinds and colors.
“I’ve been collecting signs, flags and banners to cover my building and yard in messages of pride and love,” Storck said. “Flags and signs have showed up at my door, lots of people from the community have delivered their own signs and flags, children have made rainbow hearts and flags ... the response has been amazing.”
There’s a banner, two full-size flags, more than 15 signs, 150 to 200 small flags and an oversized piece of art created by a trans artist that now covers the property.
“It’s not subtle, and it’s not suppose to be,” Storck said. “It’s kind of a ‘love bomb’ in response to the hate crime. It’s about the resiliency and love in the LGBTQ+ community during such difficult times.”
Storck said while she could have easily just replaced the flag that was burned and sign that was stolen, she felt an overwhelming sense to do more.
“I am sad and angry, but I’m also tired of feeling sad, angry and scared,” she said. “This is my way of saying, ‘Nope. I’m done with that. The theme and the joy of my work is converting fear and shame into pride and joy, and any opportunity I get to do that in my home or office or by speaking out, then I’m going to do it.
“This is about the trans/nonbinary and queer people, and the attention their lives need because they are deeply and violently under attack,” Storck continued. “I want people to be paying attention, and show their love and affirmation in the community. I want the trans and non-binary and queer people to see this (the flags and signs) and know that I see you, I love you and support you — and we won’t stop.”