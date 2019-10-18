I grew up in a small town on a busy railroad in northern Missouri, and the sights and sounds of passing freight trains are some of my fondest memories.
My wife and I moved to Webster Groves in 1996, and I’ve found a number of wonderful places to watch trains in this area. The Kirkwood Amtrak station, with its publicly displayed computer monitor showing local rail traffic, is one of my favorites.
While I typically steer clear of the station during special events, this past weekend I came along at the tail end of a reception featuring a local artist whose paintings I’ve admired for years. The outside monitor was turned off, so while the musicians were packing their instruments and the happy attendees were slowly leaving the building, I quietly asked a station volunteer if the monitor could be turned on, or if I could have a quick glance across the counter at another monitor. The volunteer’s response was incredibly rude and left me standing in stunned silence.
Rail fans will be drawn to any location where information on train movements is on public display. Treating one of them as I was treated is like putting an open can of tuna on your front step each morning and then yelling at cats that come sniffing around a can that hasn’t been opened yet.
So in the future, I just hope everyone working events at the station will remember what Dalton told his bouncers in the movie Roadhouse: Be nice.
