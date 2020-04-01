I agree with Margie Freovigel, “We Need You” in the March 27 Mailbag. The Times not only delivers news that brings our community together but is also an avenue for citizens to express their views and voices, which is essential for the survival of our democracy. Many times, through our local newspapers, we convey our messages to our lawmakers and the public.
Today I have one such message for our members of Congress. I am grateful for your leadership in passing emergency legislation to help people experiencing housing instability and homelessness during this pandemic. However, the crisis is far from over and we need to be proactive. In the next coronavirus response bill, Congress must pass a national moratorium on evictions and foreclosures and provide substantial resources for emergency rental assistance, to help millions of low wage workers who have been laid off and those at risk of being laid off.
Sri Jaladi
Creve Coeur