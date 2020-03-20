In this current health crisis with the coronavirus, there are many layers of government with differing responsibilities and responses. The city of Webster Groves is taking every measure available to us to address this crisis at the local level.
Protection of the well-being of Webster Groves residents and city staff is foremost in the daily decisions around the provision of municipal services — police, fire, paramedic, parks, recreation, public works, code enforcement, courts, and planning and development. We are posting regular updates about city responses and decisions on the city’s website at www.webstergroves.org and on the city’s facebook page. We also urge residents and businesses to sign up for email notifications at www.webstergroves.org/notifyme and check the City Services box for updates.
We are a kind community of smart and thoughtful residents. Supporting each other, staying socially distant, and finding ways to help our local businesses survive will see us through this unprecedented time.
Please stay safe.
Mayor Gerry Welch - Webster Groves