St. Louis Community College at Meramec will perform March 30 at New York City’s renowned Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.
Students in the college’s symphonic band, orchestra and concert choir, and students from Mehlville and Oakville high school orchestras, will join Grammy-nominated Native American flute player R. Carlos Nakai for a performance of “Symphony Chaco: A Journey of the Spirit.”
The symphony was composed by Meramec Assistant Professor of Music Gary Gackstatter. Students will spend four days in New York, and the group plans to see a Broadway show when they’re not rehearsing for the big event.
This is the second time STLCC’s music program has performed in New York. Students from the concert choir performed in Carnegie Hall in 2017.
Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 212-721-6500.