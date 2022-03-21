A new exhibit is now available at the Meramec Contemporary Art Gallery, Room 133 in the Humanities East building on campus at St. Louis Community College-Meramec, 1333 Big Bend Road.
“Double Vision” features works by Melody Evans and Kimber Mallett. These two artists grapple with the tension between the ideas of an artist’s anxiety, anger over environmental and social ills, and the formal qualities of beauty and design to create a sense of equanimity and inspire worthy goals.
Both artists are also teachers and have taught in their respective mediums at St. Louis Community College-Meramec. Evans has taught at the STLCC Forest Park campus, at McKendree University in Illinois and at Craft Alliance in St. Louis, where she was the first clay artist-in-residence. Mallett, a print artist, has taught at Lindenwood University and Webster University.
A reception will be held Thursday, March 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. The show runs through April 1.
The gallery is open Monda through Thursday, from noon to 4 p.m., and by appointment. Check the gallery website at stlcc.edu/MCArtGallery for reception information and current health protocols.