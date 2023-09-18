Campus and community leaders in Kirkwood are celebrating now that the largest capital reinvestment project since the founding of St. Louis Community College is underway.
During a Sept. 8 groundbreaking ceremony on the Meramec campus in Kirkwood, a crowd of students and stakeholders gathered as the college makes way for construction of two new buildings and a bevy of smaller campus improvements totaling more than $100 million.
The new Financial Services and Enrollment Center and a second building, the Center for Emerging Technology, will function as a “new front door” for the campus that was founded in 1966.
Each building is projected to cost $46.5 million. Construction will begin following demolition of three existing buildings on the Meramec campus. The buildings are anticipated to open in the summer of 2025.
Feliccia Moore-Davis, president of Meramec, heralded the construction as “a new beginning for our campus and our community.” She noted the many programs and services that will be supported by the enrollment and technology centers.
“These new buildings will transform the Big Bend (Boulevard) corridor, but more importantly, they will benefit our students for years to come,” Moore-Davis said. “The new construction is a symbol of how the college and community are both growing and improving.”
STLCC officials said they do not anticipate any major traffic impacts during demolition and construction, stating that all work will be done inside of a construction fence.
“The only potential impact on traffic would be trucks entering and exiting the site off of Big Bend, which will be no different than when students and the public used this lot daily,” said STLCC Communications Manager Bill Raack.
The 65,000-square-foot enrollment building will serve as a “one-stop shop” for student services, including advising and financial aid. There will be lounges, study areas and state-of-the-art classrooms, as well an entrepreneurial work space for business and accounting students.
“The new facilities will incorporate a maker space and a space for entrepreneurs that will be open not just to students, but to small business owners and startups to help them learn, grow and develop their business,” Meramec Campus President Moore-Davis said.
The 80,000-square-foot technology center will house programs as diverse as horticulture, internet technologies and video-game design. It will also be the new home of the campus library and the tutoring center.
“The college will be expanding our garden classroom for our students and communities to learn and grow,” Moore-Davis said. “In addition, we will be lessening our concrete footprint by decreasing our parking spaces and increasing our landscaping to facilitate community members continuing to enjoy the campus.”
The Meramec campus improvements are part of a larger district-wide modernization campaign called “STLCC Transformed.” The campaign constitutes a total investment of more than $450 million across the college’s four main regional campuses. The work is funded by a voter-approved tax increase, and from contributions from state and corporate partnerships.
“Thank you for voting ‘Yes’ two years ago — almost to the day — on Prop R that made all of this possible,” STLCC Chancellor Jeff Pittman told the crowd gathered at the groundbreaking event.
Craig Larson, a member of the college’s board of trustees, said the purpose of all the “STLCC Transformed” projects is simple — to improve the college’s ability to help students achieve their potential while supporting the regional economy with highly skilled workers.
“We know that the heart of our student body are people that want to transform their lives,” Larson said. “We are hoping to get more students out into the St. Louis workforce.”
Marilyn Bush, president of Bank of America in St. Louis, is a college alumna and now leads the STLCC Foundation Board. She told the crowd that the new construction will support the $1 million jobs initiative begun in 2020 that saw the bank and college partner to promote “modernized and innovative education” in support of local industries like her own.
“St. Louis Community College is one of our most valued workforce and community partners,” Bush said. “I cannot wait to welcome more STLCC students into the workforce.”