Boy Scouts Placing Flags
More than 5,000 area Boys Scouts, parents and volunteers will place American flags on grave sites at Jefferson Barracks on Sunday, May 29, to honor fallen armed forces.
Memorial Day Program
Kirkwood American Legion Memorial Post 156 will host a Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 30, at the Monument Plaza located north of Kirkwood City Hall, next to the railroad tracks.
Freedom Service
Olive Chapel AME Church and Youth In Action invite the public to Quinette Cemetery, 12188 Old Big Bend Road in Kirkwood, at 2 p.m., on Monday, May 30, to celebrate and honor those who serve.
Memorial Day Concert
Celebrate Memorial Day and Christopher Hawken’s 197th birthday with a free concert from on the front lawn of the Hawken House, 1155 S. Rock Hill Road in Webster Groves, from 7 to 9 p.m. The concert will feature a performance by Gary Schoenberger and the Perfect Strangers.