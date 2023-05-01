For a fun day trip without the drive — and maybe even a little learning mixed in — visit the Saint Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Ave. There’s much to do for visitors of all ages.
With an ever-changing assortment of featured experiences, there’s always something new to discover. Right now, check out the “Doctor Who” display, peak at treasures from the center’s 30-year history with “Inside the Vault,” and catch “Antarctica” at the Omnimax Theater.
Children ages 6 months to 5 years will love the Discovery Room, with features and experiences to inspire young scientists.
Explore the 12 constellations at the McDonnell Planetarium with “Science of the Zodiac,” a 45-minute star show. Learn about cultural lore, important scientific discoveries and how to identify the constellations.
Those planning repeat visits may want to consider becoming a member. A Saint Louis Science Center membership means free parking, free tickets to Omnimax documentaries, the Planetarium Star Show and the Discovery Room, plus discounts on special exhibitions, dining and shopping, exclusive membership events and a free gift after joining.
For more information about the center, visit slsc.org.