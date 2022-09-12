The Heartland Art Club’s annual Members’ Showcase opened with the Kirkwood club’s first reception since the onset of the pandemic in March of 2020.
Nearly 100 members of the community continued to settle in to post-pandemic life as they were treated to high-quality representational art, refreshments and an awards ceremony at the Heartland Art Club’s recent reception. The reception and awards ceremony on Aug. 31 played to a packed crowd of members of the artistic community.
“I’m very pleased with the number of people who came,” said Heartland Art Club CEO Mary Drastal. “It’s always hard to know how confident you are going to feel coming out and being in a group with COVID-19 still within the community. I know we’re trying to learn to live with that. So, I’m very, very lucky when we get to come in and spend time together. It’s a great celebration.”
The Heartland Art Club’s Member’s Showcase attracts talent from throughout the Midwest to display representational art — a form of art in which the artwork contains a discernible subject. The showcase is open to the public through Sept. 24.
“I think the exhibit is wonderful,” said Michael Kilfoy, who attended the exhibit opening. “The Heartland Art Club showcases a lot of great talent that we have in the area. I think often St. Louis is underrated for the amount of talent that’s here.”
The Member’s Showcase contains artwork from the Heartland Art Club’s members. Exhibit attendees will likely recognize some of the more prominent artists featured in the show, but this exhibit is also the first time some of the artists have had their work on display.
“I’m thrilled,” artist Jane Reed said of her artwork being showcased at the exhibit. “Every year, I think the Member’s Showcase gets better. The gallery is just full of everything. It’s beautiful — it’s just an amazing place.”
For Drastal, it’s nearly impossible to pinpoint pieces from the exhibit that stand out — for her, they all do. As CEO of Heartland Art Club, she is intimately familiar with all the works in the showcase.
“I have the pleasure of knowing personally almost every artist that has a piece in the show,” Drastal said. It is because I know them that their work is so touching to me. I know their body of work and what this particular piece represents. They all speak to me — they’re just magnificent.”
While it might have been difficult for Drastal to select a best-in-show award for just one of the pieces at the exhibit, visiting judge Matthew Ballou, a professor with the University of Missouri’s School of Visual Studies, was tasked with determining which piece would receive top accolades.
The first-place recipient was B.J Parker for his work “Soraya,” an oil painting on a puzzle-piece-shaped brick panel.
“It’s that unique presentation that really caught my eye,” Ballou said of Parker’s piece. “There’s a sense of time to it, like the brick is indicative that the artwork is going to last in some way.”
Winning first place took Parker by complete surprise. The humbled Parker planned to spend the night as a member of the artistic community, appreciating the works of his fellow artists.
“I am very, very honored because there’s so many really substantial pieces here,” he said.
During the awards ceremony, Ballou praised the Heartland Art Club’s unique space, commitment to representational depicted imagery, perceptual painting, and drawing.
The awards for honorable mention, third and second place were given to artists Arthur Heyne, Lorraine McFarland and Jane Flanders, respectively. The Heartland Art Club also awarded the David M. Cornell Memorial Award, a member-funded award, to Michael Halbert.
The Heartland Art Club’s Member Showcase is on display through Sept. 24, Wednesday through Saturday, 12 to 5 p.m., at the gallery, 101A W. Argonne in Kirkwood. All artwork is available for purchase. For more information, visit heartlandartclub.org.
Caleb Sprous is a journalism student at Webster University and an intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times.