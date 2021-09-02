Sandstedt, Melvin Allen “Bud,” peacefully passed away on Aug. 30, 2021, at the age of 89.
He was the adored husband of Sherrill Sue Sandstedt (nee Horsley) for 61 years; beloved father to Kenneth “Chip” (Laura) Sandstedt and Dennis (Karen) Sandstedt; beloved grandfather to Amanda, Catherine, Ellie, William, John and Adam; dear brother of Robert Sandstedt (Betty) and Carol (Russell) Kappesser; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.
The son of the late Carl and Ruth Sandstedt (nee Mitchell), Bud was born and raised in Kirkwood, Missouri. He graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1949. Bud served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a proud employee of Southwestern Bell. Bud was a lifelong member of Kirkwood United Methodist Church. He loved the outdoors and time spent with his beloved horse, Bandit. Bud was an active volunteer with MERS: Large Animal Rescue for many years during his retirement.
Please assemble at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122, by 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, to join the processional to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, where a graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. The family is requesting that masks be worn at all times. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 W. Adams, Kirkwood MO 63122, or Longmeadow Rescue Ranch, 480 Josephs Road, Union, MO 63084.