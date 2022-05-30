Sondag, Melissa L. (nee Knolhoff).With her family by her side and holding her hand, Melissa peacefully entered into God’s kingdom on May 19, 2022.
Born in Centralia, Illinois, on Oct. 8, 1964, she graduated from Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in 1986 with an accounting degree. Incredibly intelligent, she passed the CPA exam on her first attempt and started working at Price Waterhouse, where she met her future husband. She subsequently worked at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and IBM Consulting until she fulfilled a lifelong dream of being a stay at home mom.
Melissa married Michael in October 1989 and they settled into their first and only home in Webster Groves, Missouri. They brought three beautiful blessings into the world in 1994 (Nicholas), 1996 (Rachael), and 2000 (Hannah).
A gentile, loving and adoring wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, she enjoyed working with crafts, arts, computer graphics, picture albums and videos. She was a big sports fan and rooted for the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed being a charter PSL St. Louis Rams season ticket holder with Michael and friends. However, her most enjoyable sporting events were those of her children. She was heavily involved with their participation and would endlessly cheer for them and prepare season end remembrances for players and coaches.
Tirelessly dedicated to and the epicenter of her family, her talents were limitless as she enjoyed attempting to fix and/or make anything on her own. She was loved dearly by her family and friends who described her as kind, loving, steady, caring, focused, positive, and loyal in addition to being undeniably selfless. This continued despite the decline in her health over the past 10 years. She was so brave and tough throughout those years as she faced and dealt with several serious medical conditions. She always had a bright smile on her face regardless of the hardship she was being put through: she was fearless.
Melissa is survived by her mother, Lucille Knolhoff; her husband, Michael; her children, Nicholas, Rachael and Hannah; and her older brothers, Curt, Larry and Bruce.
She was preceded in death by her father, Milton Knolhoff.
Kutis Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements and there will be a visitation on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens in Webster Groves, Missouri, at 1 p.m., with a service to follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital or Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens may be made.