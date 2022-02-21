Webster Groves, MO (63119)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.