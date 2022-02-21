Cameron Dawson, great-grandson of longtime Kirkwood resident Geneva Powell, was recently chosen to have lunch with Black activist Opal Lee, who is known as the “Grandmother of Juneteeth.” Juneteeth is celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, slaves were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.
Dawson, a fourth grader at The Oakridge School in Arlington, Texas, was selected to meet with Lee based on an essay he wrote about Black History Month.
| photo courtesy of Geneva Powell