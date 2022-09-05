The city of Webster Groves has repurposed office space to create an additional small meeting room and is changing the names of the existing conference rooms to reflect Webster Groves community history.
The new names are:
• The Gordon Room, on the second floor of city hall, is named after Benny Gordon Jr., a resident of North Webster who was a proponent of community change and racial equity. Gordon was instrumental in taking the city of Webster Groves to court to protest the whites-only rules at the Memorial Pool. Because of his work, the pool was opened to all residents regardless of race in 1953.
• The Osage Room, outside of the police department, is named after the indigenous Osage peoples who inhabited the St. Louis area. The Osage peoples moved to the lands of Missouri from the Ohio Valley. The Osage were a semi-nomadic prairie culture and successfully combined hunting, growing and gathering. While the early European settlers and the Osage worked together, the Osage were eventually forced out of their homeland in Missouri and relocated further west to Kansas and Oklahoma.
• The newest conference room on the first floor of city hall is named the Marsh Room after Susan Louise Marsh, a Webster Groves resident who worked for gender equity in the 1900s. Marsh was instrumental in changing the sole guardianship law and developed “The Marsh Joint Guardianship Law,” which put mothers and fathers on equal footing when it came to decisions made for their minor children, as well as custody matters. It was signed into law on March 17, 1913.
“The naming of the Gordon, Marsh and Osage rooms at city hall provides our community the opportunity to celebrate and share the stories of two very important individuals in our city’s history and honor the indigenous people who originally lived on and cared for this land, but were removed from it,” Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold said. “Our history is always with us and we must strive to learn from it.”
City Manager Marie Peoples added: “As you walk through the city of Webster Groves, so many people who created and built the city are represented and remembered. From Marshall to Clark to the Hawken House and Moody Avenue, the city has found ways to honor many who shaped the community.
“We wanted to take this opportunity and look at our history with a focus on inclusion to honor others who had a part in the history of the community through many pivotal years,” Peoples added.
Residents will begin seeing “The Gordon Room” listed on agendas as a location for various board and commission meetings at Webster Groves City Hall. The room, which is located across from the council chambers, is currently known as Conference Room 1.
Benny Gordon III said his father would have been honored to be remembered.
“He would have been greatly appreciative that his work was not forgotten,” said Gordon. “His family is grateful for the attention of his contributions.”