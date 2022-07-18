We had to do it again — open our hearts to a dog. Despite losing our 2-year-old Molly last September to a sudden and inexplicable toxic reaction, we recently welcomed an eight-week, five-pound fur ball into our home.
Are we nuts? At our age? We’re not that old. I’m still in my 50s (barely, but can’t say the same about my 60-year-old husband). But a puppy? That’s a young couple’s game, chasing after a creature who has boundless energy, knows few boundaries and currently has a need to wake up at any and all hours of the night to take care of, um, business.
What were we thinking? We were thinking we had to do it again because Molly’s time with us was way too short. So we reacquainted ourselves with the pet superstore and brought home a puppy we named Daisy. We couldn’t be happier. Why? Because … dogs.
“The average dog,” the humorist Andy Rooney said, “is a nicer person than the average person.”
And so we, a couple of average empty nesters, will remember this tumultuous summer of 2022 as the summer of Daisy, the puppy with big brown eyes, golden fur and a fondness for Nylabones and squeaky toys.
“You can tell she’s the second child,” our oldest son, Matt, said in the weekly FaceTime call. “You’re not putting her on Instagram every day.”
Daisy might not be the family social media star her predecessor was, but she has disrupted our lives in the best way possible. Puppies have a way of making everything — and everyone — better. How?
They teach us priorities. It’s impossible to spend too much time staring at an electronic device or watching TV when a puppy is nipping at your feet and begging you to scratch her belly.
They keep regular schedules. Sleep, eat, pee, sleep, eat, poop. Repeat.
They provide an upper body workout. We’re getting really good at springing to our feet the moment we see her sniffing around a carpet so we can scoop her up and carry her outside.
They remind us how to treat people. What if we greeted everyone we loved who walked through our door with the same degree of pure joy and excitement as a dog does? Or showed the same excitement greeting the next-door neighbors and meeting new ones?
They respond to positive reinforcement. Dogs can sniff a treat from all corners of the house. Imagine how much you’d get done if your boss walked around with a pocket full of treats every day.
They know how to deal with stress. Not happy about something? Let your voice be heard. And when all else fails, run around the house in circles until you’re so exhausted you just plop down wherever you are, take a deep breath and then forget what it is that made you so worked up in the first place.
“Dogs’ lives are too short,” the writer Agnes Sligh Turnbull wrote. “Their only fault, really.”