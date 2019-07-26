It’s been said that every picture tells a story. Consider: A black-and-white photo of a sharply dressed youngster, not a hair out of place, seated to the right of baseball legend Lou Gehrig, the Iron Horse of the Yankees grinning his famous smile.
But the story isn’t really as much about baseball as it is about life in the Midwest during the Great Depression for a family that got by because of a father’s dedication to family and community. Ask Russel Sprague, the boy in the photo, for the details.
Now 95 and married to his wife Dotty for 71 years, the Warson Woods resident recalls the day in 1934 when he, his brother Stanley and a few friends met Gehrig as “a fun day, but not an especially important day.” It was just one more experience made possible for a 10-year-old whose father labored to make life full for his children.
“Just the sort of thing my dad would do for us and the neighborhood kids,” Sprague said. “As far as meeting Lou Gehrig — Man! — he was a big, big guy. And a really nice guy. I wish I could but I really can’t remember what we talked about, but he took the time to chat with us kids before and a little while after we took the picture.”
The exact date is lost on Russell and Dotty, but the occasion of the meeting and photo op was a game at Sportsman’s Park between the New York Yankees and Russel’s favorite team, the St. Louis Browns. Sprague said there was a fairly large crowd on hand for the contest because the Yankees and their bevy of future Hall of Famers always drew fans wherever they traveled.
“You can see I had a very serious look on my face in the picture. Now my brother — he got his picture taken with Lou, too — was very excited and is smiling because he was a Yankees’ fan. It was kind of overwhelming,” Sprague said.
Not every youngster who showed up at the ballpark that day got to meet Gehrig, though. The Sprague brothers found themselves in the charmed circle that day because of a promotion run by Double Bubble gum.
“If you saved 100 Double Bubble wrappers, you got to meet Lou Gehrig. I don’t remember if they had it with other players different years, but it was a nationwide program,” Sprague said.
The gum wrappers were supplied by Stanley E. Sprague, the patriarch and owner/operator of Sprague Service with a Smile – a small, Belleville neighborhood filling station. That was in a time when retail gasoline dispensaries were actually called filling stations, not convenience stores, and cold soda in glass bottles, candy and, of course, bubble gum was available at the cash register. There were no hot dogs turning endlessly on a roller grill, no hot pizza, no frozen drinks and little room to spare.
“Dad started collecting wrappers and got all of his friends and associates to save them up, too, so he could take us and as many of the other kids as he could to get their picture taken with Lou. At Dad’s filling station during the summertime, there would be 15 to 20 kids hanging around. Sometimes we’d all get together and play ball, or we’d just have fun together,” Sprague said.
Stanley Sprague, who was a Scoutmaster, sponsored a youth baseball team in Belleville to the extent of purchasing matching ball caps for the squad.
“He wasn’t a rich man, but he’d do what he was able to do for the kids,” Sprague said.
The senior Sprague was a master machinist at the time the Depression closed the refrigeration plant where he worked. Next came his run with the filling station and he retired as a machinist union business agent, a move Russel said with a laugh “turned him from a Republican to a Democrat.”
Russel Sprague looks back on a “great life, a wonderful job as an engineer at Monsanto” and a family tree “with so many branches, you’d think they’d break off. It’s amazing how close we all are.”
The Spragues have lived in Warson Woods since 1958, and Russel has been retired since 1986.
“I’ve now been retired for more years than I actually worked. Now that’s a great life,” he said.