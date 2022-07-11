Lutheran Senior Services, one of St. Louis’ largest not-for-profits, recently added additional talent to its dining team in the form of a robot — a first for senior living communities in the St. Louis area.
From Bear Robotics, Servi is a state-of-the-art robot that assists in bussing tables, running food and delivering drinks. This frees up staff servers to spend more time talking with residents and interacting with them to provide exceptional dining experiences.
“Our residents often speak about the joy they get forming relationships with our servers. Servi is meant to supplement the staff we already have, not replace any of them, so they can focus on interacting with our residents,” said Drew Redman, executive director of Mason Pointe.
Mason Pointe Senior Living Community in Town and Country is the first Lutheran Senior Services location to pilot Servi in the independent living dining room.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Mason Pointe resident Mary Fischer said. “We’ve seen Servi in action and we really like it. The servers don’t have to carry all the heavy trays of food — now the robot does it! Plus, it allows us even more time to build relationships with our great dining team.”
Team members are impressed with the robot’s ability to navigate around the dining room and readily keep food and drinks moving between the kitchen and tables.
“Having this enhancement in our dining room means that I can chat longer with residents, find out what their grandkids are up to and how they did on last night’s Mahjong game, all while explaining the chef’s specials and answering any questions they may have,” said Katerina Stout, Mason Pointe dining associate. “I know that I have Servi to assist in providing a great experience each time a resident comes to dine with us.”
Lutheran Senior Services anticipates a successful pilot program at Mason Pointe and for additional roll-out at other Lutheran Senior Services Life Plan Communities in the future.
About Lutheran Senior Services
Lutheran Senior Services is a mission-driven, not-for-profit network specializing in housing, care and supportive services for older adults 62 and older. With 19 locations in Missouri and Illinois, Lutheran Senior Services serves more than 13,000 seniors a year through options that include senior living communities offering all levels of living, affordable housing for those with limited incomes, and home and community-based services. Lutheran Senior Services builds upon more than 160 years of excellence in living out its Christian mission of “older adults living life to the fullest.”