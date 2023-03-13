Reggie D. White refers to himself as an “art-ivist,” having experience as an artist, educator and arts advocate. Next up is engaging with the St. Louis theater-creative community.
He is at home both on and off stage, and ready to settle into his new role as the associate artistic director at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.
After spending more than two decades on both coasts, White moved here in December.
He most recently served as the artistic director and a faculty member at the Atlantic Acting School in New York, where his multidisciplinary approach to teaching the next generation of theater-makers caught the eye of Hana S. Sharif, who has been the Augustin Family Artistic Director at The Rep since June 2019.
“I met Hana five years before she came to The Rep. I am really excited to be working with her and to be part of the arts culture here,” White said. “There is a really beautiful arts culture here, and I want to support it and play a pivotal role.”
After arriving in St. Louis, he dove straight into work, making his directorial debut helming the “Side by Side by Sondheim” musical revue that’s now playing until Feb. 19. So although he’s not yet had time to explore his new city, he’s looking forward to doing so.
“I’ve not seen the inside of a grocery store yet,” he said, laughing. “There’s so much to explore, and I’m just excited to start bringing everyone together.”
White joined an artistic department that includes Becks Redman, fellow associate artistic director/director of new work, and is led by Sharif, a multi-hyphenate herself.
“I’m feeling really encouraged here —that I can contribute by making art and discovering our best practices,” he said.
“Edgar Road is going to be my center for the foreseeable future, to tell stories as beautifully as we can,” he added, referring to The Rep’s location at 130 Edgar Road in Webster Groves.
White, 35, lived and worked in New York City from 2014 to 2022, after spending many years in the San Francisco region. He is a graduate of California State University at Hayward.
Seventeen-year-old White had planned to become a lawyer, but acts of creating made him question that direction. Being cast as the wizard in “The Wiz” changed his path.
In 2011, he met the playwright Lauren Gunderson when he was rehearsing her play “Exit, Pursued by a Bear.” Gunderson is America’s most-produced living playwright.
“After five minutes, I knew we were going to be best friends,” he said. “I am the godfather to her children. She wrote her play, ‘I And You,’ with me in mind.”
White was the inspiration for the character of Anthony in her 2013 play. Two years later, The Rep presented it in the Studio series of 2015. He is now working with Gunderson on a new play, and she and other mentors have encouraged him to write.
As an enthusiastic collaborator who embraces a challenge, White has acted and directed for most of his professional career. After acting off-Broadway, in regional theater and internationally, he made his Broadway debut in “The Inheritance” in 2019.
But the pandemic arrived during the run, when he was an understudy. He was playing multiple roles. The play went on to win the Tony Award, but the show was shut down when everything else was because of COVID.
White remembered his last show was to be March 12, but the theater was shut down on March 11, 2020, and he left for upstate. He returned to Brooklyn six months later.
“It was a really tough time. Nationally, we are still feeling the effects, but we are seeing the beauty of gathering again,” he said. “Hopefully, we can go back and restart. We can’t do business as usual. This is why we need vision and innovation.”
White has kept moving and working despite the difficulties. His play, “In Case You Hadn’t Heard: A Conversation Between America’s Past and Its Promise,” premiered last spring at Bay Street Theatre in San Francisco. He has directing credits at several well-known theaters across the country, and has won several prestigious theater awards.
For now, “I want to do a lot of everything,” he said of his new role with The Rep.
“I’m so excited to spread my wings as an arts leader at an institution as well loved by its community as The Rep is,” White continued. “With this role, I’ll have the opportunity to keep making the kind of theatre I’ve always dreamed of making, while also being able to shape and mold the why and how it gets made.”
His role includes line producing mainstage and community arts programming, and artistic strategic planning, in addition to engaging the creative community. Leaders at The Rep are excited for all that White brings to the table, or rather, the theater.
“Reggie is a transformative emerging thought leader in our field,” Sharif said. “He brings a joyful, innovative and imaginative spirit of collaboration in his wide-ranging experience as a creative, producer, educator and community connector.”