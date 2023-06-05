Webster Groves has selected a seasoned civil litigator and longtime resident as its next municipal judge.
James Leritz, 65, will officially take the bench on July 12 after shadowing the current judge, James Whitney, for two sessions of court in late June. Whitney served the city of Webster Groves for 26 years.
Leritz is a partner at Leritz & Plunkert, PC, located in downtown St. Louis. This will be his first judgeship and first foray back into public service since early on in his career.
Leritz worked for the Missouri State Senate in his first year after graduating from law school at the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1986. He then worked until 1990 as an assistant circuit attorney for the city of St. Louis.
Leritz said he didn’t initially consider applying for the position of Webster’s next municipal judge, but threw his hat in the ring after consulting with friends, colleagues and family members including his law partner, Thomas Plunkert, and his sister, Celeste Endicott, who is a judge in St. Louis County.
With their input, Leritz said he saw the position as a chance to give back his time and talent to the community that he and his wife, Nora, have called home since 1999. They raised two children in Webster Groves and plan to happily stay put here for the rest of their days.
“I have been living in Webster Groves for a long time, seeing my friends and neighbors work and volunteer in this community,” Leritz said. “This was an opportunity for me to do something like that.”
The municipal court judge serves as the chief judicial officer of the Webster Groves Municipal Court, and performs a variety of routine and complex work in the arbitration of disputes, advises counsel, litigants, court personnel, and administers the court pursuant to Missouri State statutes and Missouri Supreme Court rules.
Although Leritz’s law practice largely handles civil cases, he brings decades of courtroom experience to the bench. He has been counsel on both sides during more than 150 jury trials, and his career includes thousands of hours before judges at the local, state and federal levels. He also has provided pro bono legal services for many years.
“I have a pretty good idea of what makes a good judge and what makes a not-so-good judge,” Leritz said, explaining that respect for citizens is paramount.
Leritz was interviewed by Webster Groves city council members in early May during an open work session, and told the city’s leaders that it would be his mission as judge to make sure “everybody gets a fair shake” before the court and to ensure the court operates efficiently.
The Webster Groves City Council on May 16 selected Leritz to serve as the next municipal judge.
“His wealth of experience, unwavering commitment to justice and exceptional legal acumen make him an invaluable asset to our city,” Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold said. “We are confident that he will uphold the highest standards of integrity, fairness and impartiality, ensuring that justice is served for the community.”
Many residents show up to municipal court with no legal representation, council members noted, so Leritz said it will be his job to make sure residents are well informed as to what is happening in the courtroom, with a focus on professionalism and procedure.
“I have spent an awful lot of time in the courtroom. A good judge mostly has a good judicial temperament,” Leritz told the council. “If you treat people well, they will respect the municipal court.”
Leritz begins his duties as Webster’s municipal judge on July 12.