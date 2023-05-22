When Beth Parker moved to Shrewsbury in 2001, she knew she wanted to start a horticulture project with the city’s parks and recreation department.
Having worked in the past growing perennials in Colorado, Parker had expertise she wanted to share with the tight-knit community. She tried to set up a volunteer group, but it didn’t take off. She moved away, but the idea stayed in the back of her mind.
When Parker moved back to Shrewsbury in 2011, she tried again. This time, by 2014, she had started a volunteer group called “Share It Shrewsbury.” Parker and the volunteers worked on projects throughout the city, beautifying its parks and public spaces.
In 2018, former mayor Felicity Buckley saw the difference it was making and had the Shrewsbury Parks and Recreation Department create a full-time position for Parker as the city’s horticulturist. It was Parker’s first time back in the workforce after being a stay-at-home mom for 16 years, and she knew she had a lot of work to do.
Parker hit the ground running. One of her first big missions was registering Shrewsbury as a “Tree City.”
“That has been very important to me to have ‘Tree City’ status, just as a community to say that we care — care about our trees and everything that they bring to us,” she said.
Unfortunately, in its first year applying for the status, Shrewsbury was rejected. Parker said the city didn’t have a strong enough tree ordinance, which was then rewritten before its 2019 application, when Shrewsbury was officially granted Tree City status.
With this status, the city is required to have an Arbor Day event each year, with Shrewsbury’s taking place on April 28. The event featured saplings donated by the Missouri Department of Conservation for attendees to take home and plant. Shrewsbury received 30 saplings, and Parker said they were eagerly accepted by residents.
“We could have given away more,” she said. “I talked about proper pruning, proper mulching and not topping your trees. Trees are an investment.”
Shrewsbury Parks Board Member, longtime resident and dogwood sapling recipient Kathy Rehmer has noticed the work Parker has put into beautifying the city. With her backyard overlooking Wehner Park, she said she’s “lucky and blessed” to have someone taking care of the flora in the park. She explained that Parker’s big project of removing invasive honeysuckle has made the park noticeably easier to navigate and enjoy.
“I see her in the little Gator, going around the park, picking things up, making sure everything’s in order. She’s so dedicated,” Rehmer said.
Parker also was the one who asked Rehmer to be on the park board. Rehmer officially joined the board two months ago after Parker mentioned there was an opening, but the two had spoken numerous times before. Rehmer points out that Parker is always looking for feedback and fostering friendships with those in the community. She even asked Rehmer if she would like a donated tree planted near her yard, despite not requiring permission since it was on city property.
“She did that with everybody that she ran into — she would ask them what they thought,” Rehmer said.
Parker said she enjoys having the freedom to use her expertise to better Shrewsbury’s parks.
“Every year, we start out and see what projects need to be done, with limited budgets,” she said. “You really do have to take into consideration, ‘How will this space be used? What can I put there in order for it to work for the park and the space and the people?’”
In addition to beautifying the city, Parker also wants to emphasize the importance of bringing back native flora to Shrewsbury. Balancing conservation with recreation is a large focus for her.
Pollinator gardens and native trees have been put in place all over Shrewsbury, with plants donated by the Missouri Department of Conservation and Forest Relief. Parker said she often writes grants and receives donations from community members as well.
Once native plants are brought back to an area, a ripple effect takes place — with the flora comes the fauna. With milkweed being planted, Monarch butterflies will finally have somewhere to lay their eggs, as their larvae only eat milkweed. With the arrival of caterpillars, more chickadees will flock to the area. Parker said residents recently told her they had sighted bluebirds in Shrewsbury, which are a rare sight in anywhere in the St. Louis metropolitan area.
“We’re just trying to get the whole ecosystem in balance here,” Parker said. “It just really increases the ecosystem and the balance of diversity.”
The balance between recreation and conservation seems to be perfected as well, according to Rehmer. After raising her children in Shrewsbury and utilizing the parks, her grandchildren now enjoy them, too. When on a recent walk with her granddaughter, they both were in awe at the white, yellow, pink and purple flowers dotting the landscape.
A variety of local organizations utilize the city’s parks too, including a mountain bikers, birdwatchers, summer camps and more. The parks also serve as a meeting space for Shrewsbury-sponsored events such as food truck pop-ups and the city’s annual fall festival.
Parker and Rehmer both believe the pandemic changed people’s attitudes toward the city’s parks. Rehmer explained that outside was a safe place to gather during the pandemic when people were getting creative with how to meet up with loved ones. Parker noted that prior to the pandemic, it seemed that people took parks for granted.
“It was here when they really needed it,” Parker said of the city’s park system. “It just really has made people realize what a special thing we have in Shrewsbury.”
With a revitalized appreciation for the city’s parks, Parker is excited to continue sharing her expertise and love for nature. She wants people — both residents and non-residents alike — to know the positive effects nature can have on mental and physical health, and even property values. Parker herself moved to Shrewsbury over another municipality simply because her home was next to two parks.
“We just hope that people come and enjoy it and use them for what they’re made for,” she said.