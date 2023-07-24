I’ve stumbled across a fundamental problem recently — I can only be a good parent to one child at a time. This is a problem because I have three children. This means I am, at best, a mediocre parent 67% of the time.
When I am knocking it out of the park with one child, I am
simultaneously missing the mark with the other two. Say one child is having an epic meltdown in the middle of Target — I do all of the things the parenting books and the Instagram psychologists say that I should do. I become a human lightning rod — I intercept the emotional strike, provide a path for their furious energy and then disperse the energy safely.
But while I am kneeling in front of this child saying, “I hear you saying that you feel frustrated. That makes so much sense,” the other two kids have started wrestling, and one has the other in a headlock before I even
realize what’s happening. Now I am smack dab in the middle of an electrical storm that has more volatile energy than what my poor little lightning rod can absorb.
Also, since I have channeled so much into diffusing one child’s high-voltage emotions, I have very little capacity left for the other two. Their unnecessary tomfoolery suddenly severed my grounding wire, and all of the energy I had absorbed from the first child is now free flowing out of my every pore, lashing out at these once-innocent bystanders. If anyone “deserves” my hushed tirade at this moment, it is kid number one. But, no — it gets unleashed on kids two and three — hence the 67%.
The problem with someone handing us a script that says, “When your child does this, just try saying this…” is that I agree with them ... when I am not knee deep in an emotional firestorm.
If you could isolate the problem, I would be great at executing these scripts. But you can’t. When lightning begins striking, you’re still juggling two other kids, a cart full of groceries, a baseball practice that you’re now running late for and the stress that has been compounding all day.
Admittedly, in this situation, I often end up playing whack-a-mole with the kids’ emotions just so I can make it through Target. This strategy works, except that I go home saturated in my feelings of failure. It’s really freaking hard to fail 67% of the time. Mediocrity infuriates me. But I’m not going to stop striving to be a lightning rod parent — they deserve that caliber of parent.
So, when the lightning starts to strike, I just remind myself: Don’t hold onto their energy — take it in, then ground it.
Or hightail it to the car. That works, too.