I am concerned regarding the inaccuracy shown in the Sept. 10 letter, “Price-setting on Medicare.” The letter says government price setting “could jeopardize access to care.”
The legislation on Medicare prescription drugs was written by big pharma and declared government cannot negotiate prices. Imagine that!
Will negotiating destroy the program? In fact, Medicaid and the Veterans Administration have negotiated for years — with no damage to big pharma (except their exorbitant profits). It has been estimated that Medicare could save billions annually by negotiating.
How bad is Big Pharma? The drug legislation put in a little provision that says no longer do seniors who have spent most of their money, and also rely on Medicaid, pay lower Medicaid drug price, but must now pay the higher Medicare drug prices. How cruel is that?
Martin Walsh
Glendale