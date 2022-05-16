A major hurdle has been cleared for Root 66, a medical marijuana dispensary hoping to open its fourth St. Louis-area location in Des Peres at 12095 Manchester Road.
At a special meeting on May 4, the Des Peres Board of Adjustment ruled that Public Works Director Steve Meyer made no error in determining that Root 66’s proposed new home was not prohibitively close to a school, child day care or church. The city requires that medical marijuana dispensaries not be within 1,000 feet of such establishments.
To make his determination, Meyer utilized a map of all the city’s day cares, schools and churches created when the city’s medical marijuana ordinance was developed in 2019.
Meyer’s ruling, made Jan. 28 during Root 66’s application process, was challenged by Meghan Lamping of law firm Carmody MacDonald on behalf of Briann Realty LP, which owns the shopping center adjacent to the proposed dispensary.
Lamping argued that Mathnasium, a for-profit tutoring center that shares a wall with 12095 Manchester Road, should have been considered a school when Meyer was making his determination.
Lamping made her case before the Des Peres Board of Adjustment on April 27. She argued that Mathnasium should be considered a school because it serves the same purpose as a school, which is to educate children, and that the spirit of the buffer law is to protect children. She also expressed concerns for other clients of Briann Realty, many of whom have claimed they will be adversely affected by the presence of a medical marijuana facility in the shopping center.
“The purpose of this ordinance is clear — the city does not want marijuana near schools or day cares, and those two things have something in common — kids. The city does not want marijuana near kids,” said Lamping. “Putting a dispensary 45 feet away from Mathnasium, where there are kids six days a week, does not promote that.”
Lamping also noted that the city of Des Peres, when crafting the medical marijuana ordinance, notably increased the state of Missouri’s buffer zone requirements from 300 to 1,000 feet.
Lamping was challenged by Dan Welsh, representing Root 66. In his presentation, Welsh noted that Mathnasium does not meet the state definition of a public or private school, as both must be non-profit entities, nor does it comply with numerous state standards and qualifications for elementary and secondary education.
“Mathnasium never claimed to be a school until just recently. They registered as an LLC on Sept. 28, 2018, with the purpose to provide tutorial and supplemental learning services. They have a business license,” said Welsh. “Now what’s happening is they’re pretending to be a school for their own benefit, despite the fact that they’ve already submitted documents to the city claiming they’re not a school.”
Meyer added that Mathnasium did not object to not being considered a school when the map was created in 2019. Ultimately, the board unanimously ruled that Meyer made the right call when he used the map to make his determination.
“It comes down to this: Did Steve do his job right? I think so. He followed the law as he saw it,” said Board of Adjustment Chairman Ray Griesedieck.
A planning and zoning subcommittee will now continue discussing the terms of Root 66’s conditional use permit. The matter will eventually come before the full planning and zoning commission and then the Des Peres Board of Aldermen for final consideration.