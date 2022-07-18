The Des Peres Board of Aldermen at its July 11 meeting entertained a hearing for a controversial business planned for 12095 Manchester Road, formerly Paperdolls Women’s Clothing Boutique.
Root 66, a medical marijuana dispensary, is seeking to open its fourth St. Louis location in Des Peres. A conditional use permit for the business was approved by the city’s planning and zoning commission on June 8. The board of aldermen must give final approval.
Dan Welsh, a lawyer representing ownership group GF Wellness of Fenton, presented the Root 66 concept to the board. Welsh said the group plans to “spare no expense” during the buildout of the dispensary, with sleek aesthetics, a floor plan optimized for quick entry and exit, and a subdued facade free of obvious imagery such as marijuana leaves.
“Looking professional is important to us,” said Welsh. “We are striving for the look and aesthetics of a high-end pharmacy.”
Welsh said the business averages 50 to 60 transactions per day, with customers typically spending only five to seven minutes in the store. The average customer is 40 to 60 years old.
Joe Delia, retired deputy chief of police and director of consulting for Garda World Security, is the project’s chief operating officer. Delia was on hand at the July 11 meeting to explain Root 66’s security measures, which he said far exceed those required by the state.
The layered security approach includes an on-site security officer and 24-hour off-site surveillance. Customers must enter through a man-trap with bullet-proof glass, and must show a medical marijuana card issued by a medical doctor to enter. Bollards out front will prevent drive-through robberies, and products will be housed in gun safes inside a steel-lined vault.
Delia said that despite this over-the-top security, none of the Root 66 locations have been tested to date. Des Peres Police Chief Eric Hall said he found similar results with medical marijuana dispensaries in nearby venues — out of the 10 locations he contacted, not one had called the police within the last year.
Welsh closed his presentation by reminding the board that 62.58% of voters in Des Peres approved of Amendment 2, which legalized medical marijuana in Missouri in 2018.
“I grew up in Kirkwood, so this is a personal project for me as well,” he said. “We’ve received a lot of letters of support, including from Sen. Andrew Koenig, who represents the district. It stands to reason that we’d have a lot of support from the community as well.”
Several members of the board of aldermen, however, expressed concerns with the future of Root 66 — specifically, what will happen if recreational marijuana is legalized in Missouri in an upcoming election.
Welsh responded that Root 66 would have to repeat the process of applying for a permit to transition to recreational marijuana, and would abide by any laws put in place by the city of Des Peres.
Des Peres Mayor Mark Becker told the board he had received a petition against the dispensary signed by about 30 residents, and numerous emails both for and against it.
During the public comment period, comments ranged from concern over the legitimacy of medical marijuana cards to calling the facade of the proposed storefront “tacky.”
The fate of Root 66 will be determined at the Des Peres Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday, Aug. 8.