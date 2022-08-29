Under advice from the city’s attorney, the Des Peres Board of Aldermen on Aug. 22 reluctantly voted to approve a conditional use permit for Root 66, a medical marijuana dispensary slated for 12095 Manchester Road.
The vote was preceded by over an hour of discussion, during which Alderman John Pound suggested the board delay the decision until Nov. 21, when the fate of recreational marijuana in Missouri would be known. The measure will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.
“There’s so many unknowns and we’re faced with a situation that we know very little about,” said Pound. “With the advent of recreational marijuana staring us in the face … I don’t think this is something we’re prepared to vote on tonight.”
City Attorney Chris Graville, however, advised against the delay, noting the language of the recreational marijuana measure proposed for the Missouri Constitution is already available.
“It’s fine if you want to postpone the vote, but for what purpose?” he said. “If we’re delaying it just to see what recreational is going to do, the applicant can go to the courthouse and get a judge to say we have to take a vote and approve it.”
Graville again reminded the board that, as medical marijuana is legalized in Missouri, the board must approve the conditional use permit if Root 66 meets all the city’s requirements for such a facility.
“We have to look at this and say, ‘Ok, do they meet the requirements of your code and current law?’ I think staff has made it very clear they do, over and over again. The issue in front of you is: Are there additional conditions you want to put in place?” City Attorney Graville said.
Following Alderman Pound’s requests from previous meetings, the board approved several small changes to the language of the conditional use permit, including adjusting Root 66’s closing time from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The changes were not enough to assuage Pound, who voted against the conditional use permit. The remaining aldermen — James Osherow, Jim Kleinschmidt, Patrick Barrett and Sean Concagh — voted yes, but not before making it clear they were doing so only to avoid litigation. Alderman Dean Fitzpatrick was not present at the meeting.
“This is the strangest vote I’ve ever had to make,” said Alderman Concagh. “Based strictly on the advice of the city attorney, I’m a yes.”
The vote clears the way for Root 66 to begin moving into the building at 12095 Manchester Road. Should recreational marijuana become legalized in Missouri, Root 66 must apply for an additional permit in order to sell it.