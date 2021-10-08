St. Louis HELP loans home medical items to those in need at no cost. On Oct. 9, the organization will host a medical equipment donation drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
St. Louis Help will accept donations of manual wheelchairs, shower chairs, tub transfer benches, canes, crutches, walkers, seated walkers, grab bars, elevated toilet seats, portable commodes, lift chairs, seating cushions, back supports, folding ramps, diapers, bed pads and Invacare brand electric hospital beds.
The closest area collection sites include:
• Webster Groves City Hall, 4 E. Lockwood Ave.
• St. Louis HELP Warehouse, 6546 Manchester Road in Maplewood
• Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Road in South County
Donations are also accepted throughout the year.
Those in need of equipment may call 314-240-0796. For more information, visit www.stlhelp.org.