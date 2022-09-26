I would like to offer my most sincere thanks to the medical staff and trainer of the Kirkwood High School varsity football team. My family attended the game on Friday, Sept. 16, and my 8-year-old son ended up in a collision with his younger brother, with a pretty serious gash over his eye.
They were close enough to the sidelines that the trainer came over, brought my son on the field, and cleaned and applied steri strips to the wound! Thank you to the community members that helped us that night, and to the Kirkwood High School football staff who assisted my son. His best memory of the night was, “Mom, I got to go on the field with the players!” completely forgetting the wound on his head that required five stitches the next morning! We are so grateful for our Kirkwood community.
Katie Martin
Kirkwood