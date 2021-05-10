Recently, a letter ran in these pages asking about the “funding mechanism” for the voter-approved Medicaid expansion, which passed with nearly 73% support in St. Louis County. Because Medicaid expansion is now in our state’s constitution, there is little the legislature or the governor can do to stop it without violating their oath of office.
The question before the legislature was about how much money (mostly federal) to put in the budget for Medicaid, and if that amount would cover the new enrollees after July 1. Ultimately, Republican legislators refused to authorize additional (again, almost entirely federal) funds for Medicaid expansion. However, that does not mean expansion is over. It simply means that expansion will happen on July 1 and the legislature may have to pass a supplemental budget in the fall to ensure doctors and hospitals are paid. This is actually pretty normal.
In fact, a few days before Republicans blocked Medicaid expansion funding, they approved a $2 billion supplemental budget for the current year, including about $141 million in additional Medicaid funding. Several months from now, the same thing will happen — a supplemental budget will be passed with additional money for Medicaid. Some of these costs will be due to expansion, some will be typical Medicaid payments.
In summary, the “funding mechanism” for Medicaid expansion has always been in place because Medicaid is already a part of our state budget. There is no “new program” to fund on July 1 — there is simply enrollment growth under the constitution, and enrollment growth is something that happens every year with or without expansion.
I am glad Medicaid expansion is moving forward on July 1. Working people deserve to have healthcare. Starting on July 1, hundreds of thousands of them will.
Mo. State Senator Doug Beck
(D-St. Louis County)