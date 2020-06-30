We know there are many benefits to expanding Medicaid in Missouri like keeping rural our hospitals open, protecting frontline healthcare jobs, and bringing our tax dollars home from Washington. There are also implications for women’s health in our state. A new study has shown that women in states that have expanded Medicaid have experienced less barriers to accessing the most effective methods of birth control like IUDs and implants, because cost can be a significant barrier for many women seeking care.
Medicaid expansion provides more people with access to that care and empowers them to take control of their health, including if, when, and what circumstances to start or grow a family. States have had the option of expanding Medicaid eligibility under the Affordable Care Act and while 36 other states have elected to do so, Missouri has not.
The people of Missouri will get to vote on this issue in the August 4 election. Please vote Yes on 2 and expand Medicaid.
Anne Daum
Oakland