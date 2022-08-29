The political fiction that humans cause most or all climate change was rejected by the publication of a “World Climate Declaration (WCD)” signed by over 1,100 scientists and professionals. There is no climate emergency, say the authors, and climate science is said to have degenerated into a discussion based on beliefs, not on sound self-critical science.
In addition, the scientists declare that there is no statistical evidence that global warming is intensifying wildfires, heatwaves, hurricanes, floods, droughts and such-like natural disasters, or making them more frequent. The WCD states: “We strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy proposed for 2050.”
Computer models blow up the effect of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, but ignore any beneficial effects.
“CO2 is not a pollutant,” it says. “It is essential to all life on Earth. Photosynthesis is a blessing. More CO2 is beneficial for nature, greening the Earth; additional CO2 in the air has promoted growth in global plant biomass. It is also good for agriculture, increasing the yield of crops worldwide.”
There are countless other books and articles that the “settled” fantasy surrounding climate change science is breaking down. The majority of government grants for climate studies have preconceived ideas and results that they try to validate by twisting facts and logic like pretzels to ensure they get the current money and future grant monies.
Michael Fansler
Webster Groves